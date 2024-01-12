Watch the moment two men were rescued from a Domino’s pizza restaurant during torrential flooding in Norwich, Connecticut, on Wednesday 10 January.

The flood occurred as drenching rains and fierce winds pounded the USnortheast.

A dam breach in Connecticut brought evacuation orders along the Yantic River in Norwich, as rising water surrounded multiple businesses, including Domino’s.

Deep water appeared to cover a large portion of the front door and footage shows two men climbing into a boat before they were brought back to dry land by rescuers.