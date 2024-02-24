Trump agrees with Putin that Biden should be president

Donald Trump appeared to say that Joe Biden should be president during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2024.

Mr Trump repeated claims that he had a good personal relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying they “got along well” during his term as president.

“He did announce the other day that he’d much rather see Biden as president, and I agree with him” said Trump.

It is not clear whether he misspoke, as he went on to make his usual attacks on Joe Biden calling him ‘Crooked Joe’ and accusing the president of being mentally impaired, during the speech on 24 February 2024.