Trump claims former White House doctor ‘loved’ looking at his body

Donald Trump said his White House doctor “loved” looking at his “strong, powerful body” when he was in office.

The former president called out Ronny Jackson, who was in the crowd during Trump’s keynote speech at CPAC 2022 on Saturday (6 August).

Trump said he had asked which job Jackson liked best; admiral, White House physician or his current job as a Texas congressman.

“He indicated doctor because he loved looking at my body. It was so strong and powerful”, said Trump.

“I am the healthiest president that ever lived” he told the conference.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here