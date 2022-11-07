Moment Republican congressman calls Donald Trump ‘Big Daddy Don’ at midterm rally

A Republican congressman called Donald Trump "Big Daddy Don" during a campaign rally in Florida ahead of the US midterm elections.

“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” Matt Gaetz says in the clip.

The GOP rally at Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition was part of Senator Marco Rubio’s campaign to be re-elected to the seat he has held since 2011.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.