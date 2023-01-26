Donald Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’

The return of the Donald Trump baby blimp, the huge inflatable depicting the former US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, has begun with a test inflation by the Museum of London.

The museum is its “final resting place” after it took to the skies above Parliament Square during protests over Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June 2019, and a conservation analysis has led staff to blow the balloon up again.

Footage shows the Museum of London inflating the blimp in place.

