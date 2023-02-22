‘You are not forgotten’: Trump speaks in East Palestine after Ohio train derailment

Donald Trump told the community of East Palestine that they are "not forgotten" during his trip to the Ohio village.

The former president travelled to meet with those impacted by the knock-on impacts of a significant train derailment in the area.

"We stand with you, we pray for you, and we will stay with you in your fight," he said.

He donated cleaning supplies and water to support the cleanup efforts.

Trump's visit has been branded as a "political stunt" by former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

