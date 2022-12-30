Trump tax returns: What do we know?

Former president Donald Trump's tax returns have finally been released to the public.

Six years worth of the former GOP president's tax returns revealed that Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, only paid $750 or less in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017.

The former president held foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his time at the White House. In his first year in office he paid more tax abroad than in the US.

Here the Independent looks at the most interesting revelations from the released documents.

