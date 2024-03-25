Watch: Donald Trump arrives at New York court as $464m fine deadline looms

Donald Trump has arrived at a New York court, where he is facing a pre-trial hearing for his hush-money case.

The former US president will hear today (25 March) when his criminal trial will be set for, and whether it will come before the US elections in November.

Mr Trump must also post a $464m bond payment today to comply with a New York civil court ruling that found him guilty of fraud earlier this year.

New York attorney general Letitia James is preparing to seize Republican’s assets if he is unable to come up with the mammoth sum needed to appeal the judgement against him