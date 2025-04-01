Watch the moment Austrian police caught two men who fled the UK after the brutal murder of a DPD delivery driver.

23-year-old Aurman Singh was making deliveries in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, when he was fatally assaulted on 21 August 2023. The attackers, Mehakdeep Singh and Sehajpal Singh, fled in a Mercedes before escaping the UK a few days later.

West Mercia Police’s extensive hunt for the pair ended in Austria where they were arrested by local law enforcement.

The men were found guilty at Stafford Crown Court on 31 March 2025, with sentencing due on 11 April.

Four other men involved in the attack were sentenced to 28 years each on 11 August 2024.