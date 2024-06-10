Drone footage shows Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of Dr Michael Mosley was found during a search and rescue operation after he went missing while on holiday.

The wife of the TV doctor confirmed he was found dead on the island after going missing last Wednesday (5 June).

Dr Mosley, 67, had set off for a coastal walk in searing heat without his mobile phone.

Police and firefighters used drones to scour the island, which is part of the Dodecanese island chain and is about 25 miles north of Rhodes.