A drink driver was captured on dashcam crashing his car and plotting to report a fake car theft.

Charlie Taylor, from Lincolnshire, lost control of his Mitsubishi Shogun on the A1 and careered across the carriageway into a field on 2 March after a night of drinking.

A few moments later, Taylor drove off through the fields and can be heard on camera calling a friend to admit that he crashed after drink driving, before claiming he would report the vehicle as stolen and "park it into a tree."

Taylor plead guilty to drink driving and using a vehicle without an MOT. He was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay a £480 fine.