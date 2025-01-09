Watch the moment a drunk driver who was nearly four times over the legal limit, drove into oncoming traffic on a busy A road after swerving across the M25 motorway.

Walerif Mirosznikow, 53, of Chatham Kent, was observed swerving from lane to lane in his Toyota Yaris, before ending his 10-minute drunken joyride by crashing into a roundabout.

Dashcam footage, taken from the incident in July, shows the car travelling erratically between 54mph and 66mph.

Mirosznikow appeared in court this week and was given a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.