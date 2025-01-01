Driver falls asleep at wheel after crashing into family’s home

A suspected drink driver fell asleep behind the wheel after reportedly crashing into the side of a house in South Yorkshire.

Police came across the 40-year-old man asleep in the front seat of the car following the crash on Monday (30 December).

When officers approached the vehicle, they suspected the driver was over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

The man, who was drifting in and out of consciousness, was unfit to provide a roadside breath sample.

When asked to get out of the vehicle to be transported to custody, the man was unable to stand or walk by himself, with officers assisting him until he was safely placed in a police vehicle.

The driver was deemed unfit to provide a breath sample in custody and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.