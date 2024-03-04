Sinking driver pulled from car after crashing into swimming pool

This is the moment a police officer pulled a driver from her car after she suffered a medical episode at the wheel and crashed through a fence into a swimming pool.

Police bodycam footage shows officers smashing a car window to reach the woman inside the car in Kennesaw, Georgia.

After breaking the window, officers were able to pull the woman to safety.

She was treated at the scene, before being transported to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

The footage was shared by the Cobb County Police Department on Saturday (2 March).