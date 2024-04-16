A driver flipped his car multiple times and crashed into a garage at 80mph - before jogging away from scene unharmed.

The man lost control of the Ford Exlplorer at a roundabout in Bonita Auto in America.

CCTV footage captured the car flipping several times before crashing into the shop’s garage on 8 April.

Following the incident, the driver, later identified as Marcos Diego Manuel, climbed through the sunroof and took off on foot, fleeing the scene.

Manuel later returned to the scene on a bicycle and admitted that he was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Manuel was found to have been driving while under the influence during this incident.