Trapped driver who drank rainwater for six days thanks heroes who saved him

A man trapped in a truck who survived for six days by drinking rain water in Indiana was reunited with his heroes while recovering in hospital on 9 January.

Matt Reum met the two fishermen who found him under an interstate on Tuesday 26 December, thanking the father-in-law and son-in-law who saved him.

Mario Garcia and Nivardo Delatorre were searching for a fishing spot in Salt Creek when they found Mr Reum’s smashed pickup truck and quickly called 911 when they discovered he was still alive.

The medical team at Memorial Hospital have now upgraded him to good condition after having part of his left leg amputated.