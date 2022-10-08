DUP leader pays tribute to victims of Donegal blast

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute during his speech to the families in County Donegal bereaved in the service station explosion in Creeslough at his party conference in Belfast.

Mr Donaldson said: “I also want to express our sympathies to those families who have been bereaved in the tragic events in Donegal yesterday afternoon.

“And those injured as a result of this explosion are foremost in our thoughts.”

Ten people - including two teenagers and a young girl - have been confirmed dead after an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.

