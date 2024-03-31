Starmer speaks of ‘new beginnings’ as he shares Easter message with eye on election

Sir Keir Starmer said it was a time of “optimism and new beginnings” as he issued his Easter Sunday message.

The Labour leader, who hopes to be in No 10 by the end of the year, used his message to say that people would use Easter to think about “our future and how things can change for the better”.

Sir Keir said: “The Easter story is one of hope and renewal, of overcoming adversity and light prevailing over darkness.

“As families and friends gather to celebrate the holiday we turn our thoughts towards new beginnings, our future and how things can change for the better.”

Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, praised the work of Christians in his Easter message.