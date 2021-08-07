EasyJet passengers staged a “mutiny” after cabin crew tried to have two Black men removed by police following a disagreement.

Footage from on board the flight from Gatwick to Spain shows fellow passengers telling the two men to “sit down” and urged them “not to get off” as attendants requested for them to leave.

Witnesses say the police were called because the pair “huffed” at a crew member after she told them to put their shoes on for take off because they were sitting in an emergency exit row, according to the Daily Mail.

EasyJet has launched an “internal review” into the incident.