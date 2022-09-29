Treasury secretary suggests benefits may not be hiked in line with inflation

In a possible U-turn on Rishi Sunak’s commitment, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has suggested that benefits may not be hiked up to match levels of inflation.

Chris Philp said the pledge to uprate benefits in line with inflation was "under consideration," while speaking on ITV's Peston.

"I'm not going to make policy commitments on live TV. It's going to be considered in a normal way, we'll make our decision, and it will be announced, I'm sure, in the House of Commons."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.