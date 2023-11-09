Joe Biden and Peter Doocy engage in back-and-forth over election polls

Joe Biden had a back-and-forth with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Thursday morning as he left the White House.

When the president stopped to answer questions from journalists, Mr Doocy was heard interrupting a fellow member of the press.

“Why do you think I’ll always take your questions?” Mr Biden responded, putting his hand on Mr Doocy’s shoulder.

After claiming that he has “two good ones”, the Fox reporter asked: “Why do you think it is that you’re trailing [Donald] Trump in all these swing-state polls?”

“Because you don’t read the polls - there are 10 polls - eight of them I’m beating him in. You guys only do two. CNN, New York Times, check it out. We’ll get you a copy,” the president quipped back.