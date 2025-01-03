Wes Streeting offers olive branch to Elon Musk after Keir Starmer criticism

Wes Streeting offered an olive branch to Elon Musk following his attacks on the UK government after Labour rejected a call for a national inquiry into child grooming.

The billionaire X owner triggered a row on Thursday over Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of historic child abuse in Oldham after he suggested the prime minister had failed to bring “rape gangs” to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.

Mr Musk posted that Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” after she denied requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

The health secretary called Musk's remarks "misinformed if not ill-judged" but added that Labour are willing to work with him to tackle the issue.