Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:50
Wes Streeting offers olive branch to Elon Musk after Keir Starmer criticism
Wes Streeting offered an olive branch to Elon Musk following his attacks on the UK government after Labour rejected a call for a national inquiry into child grooming.
The billionaire X owner triggered a row on Thursday over Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of historic child abuse in Oldham after he suggested the prime minister had failed to bring “rape gangs” to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.
Mr Musk posted that Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” after she denied requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.
The health secretary called Musk's remarks "misinformed if not ill-judged" but added that Labour are willing to work with him to tackle the issue.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
01:50
Geordie Greig announces successful Brick by Brick campaign
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
03:36
Why the Kia EV3 is everyone’s favourite new electric vehicle
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
07:54
The TravelSmart guide to southeast Asia
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
01:54
The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:35
Olympian Laura Kenny announces pregnancy after ‘heartbreaking’ battle
00:48
Chris Hoy’s three-word message of hope in terminal cancer update
00:54
Pep Guardiola accepts Man City may not make Champions League
00:57
Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears on stage after darts win
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:42
Meghan’s nod to royal dish in new Netflix series trailer
00:31
Gavin & Stacey’s first-ever footage of Bryn and Jason’s fishing trip
00:33
Louise Minchin left with bloody nose on Gladiators
01:08