Elon Musk appears as Microsoft’s special guest despite suing company

Elon Musk made a virtual video appearance at Microsoft’s annual developer conference, despite being in a legal dispute with the software giant.

Last year, Musk sued Microsoft and OpenAI, a company he helped found, over his foundational contributions. He now runs xAI, which developed Grok, a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Musk revealed at the conference on Monday (19 May) that Microsoft’s cloud computing platform will now host Grok.

“I do wanna emphasise we have and will make mistakes, but we aspire to correct them very quickly,” he said in the pre-recorded video.

The partnership comes just days after xAI had to update the chatbot to stop it repeatedly referencing South African racial politics and “white genocide” with users of Musk’s social media platform, X.