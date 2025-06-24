Liam Payne guides aspiring singers in final TV appearance on Netflix show

Watch a preview of Liam Payne’s final TV appearance in Netflix’s upcoming reality show Building the Band, which sees the One Direction star mentor aspiring singers.

On Tuesday (24 June), Netflix released a trailer for the One Direction star’s final project before he died.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, the singer can be seen engaging with an adoring crowd, whilst also coaching contestants during rehearsals. At one point, he tells a group that he “needs to see a connection between you guys”.

Payne died aged 31 on 16 October 2024 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.