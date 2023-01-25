Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweet

Elon Musk has defended himself in a class-action lawsuit that alleges a tweet he sent misled Tesla shareholders.

The billionaire wrote a tweet in 2018 claiming he had lined up the money to take the car company private, something which investors claim cost them millions of dollars.

After his testimony on 24 January, it is unlikely he will be summoned back to the witness stand during a civil trial.

The tech entrepreneur told jurors he had stated only that he was “considering” a Tesla buyout but never promised a deal would be completed.

