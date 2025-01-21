Watch: Elon Musk's most bizarre moments from Donald Trump's inauguration

The world’s richest attracted attention from across the globe with his behaviour at the inauguration of president Donald Trump.

The Tesla CEO caused outrage online after appearing to make a salute during his speech at the Capitol One Arena on Monday (20 January).

Musk also participated in some energetic dancing and shouting while on stage.

Here, The Independent takes a closer look at some of his bizarre moments from the historic day which saw Trump make his return to the White House.