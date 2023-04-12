Excruciating moment Elon Musk turns tables on BBC interviewer over ‘hate’ tweets

Listen to the moment Elon Musk turned the tables during his interview with BBC technology correspondent James Clayton over Twitter hate content.

The Twitter CEO spoke to the BBC in a wide-ranging interview, during which Mr Clayton said he had seen a rise in "hateful content" on the platform.

Frustrated by the lack of evidence to support the claim, Mr Musk told the BBC reporter that "you don't know what you're talking about".

Some studies suggest that hate speech has risen under Mr Musk's stewardship, including one led by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

