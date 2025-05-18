Elton John calls Labour ‘absolute losers’ over AI copyright plans

Sir Elton John branded the Labour government “absolute losers” after calls by the House of Lords to amend the Data (Use and Access) Bill to include greater copyright protections against artificial intelligence (AI) were resisted.

Peers supported an amendment designed to ensure copyright holders would have to give permission over whether their work was used, and in turn, see what aspects had been taken, by whom and when.

However, the government has argued that some of the proposed amendments pre-empt the results of its copyright and AI consultation, and it does not want to legislate in a “piecemeal” fashion.