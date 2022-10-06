Warning of disruption to emergency services as 999 call handlers on strike with BT

BT workers and Openreach engineers staged a fresh strike on Thursday (6 October) in a long-running dispute over pay.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members working as 999 emergency call handlers have also walked out, warning of disruption to emergency services.

Around 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers have already taken industrial action, and further strikes are planned for 10, 20 and 24 October.

The CWU called on the government to encourage BT to get around the negotiating table, which the union says the company has not done.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.