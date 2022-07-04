Passenger shares video of gaping hole on side of Emirates plane after 14-hour flight

Passengers stepping off an Emirates flight last Friday spotted a gaping hole in the side of the plane after it landed in Brisbane, Australia.

The Airbus A380 had flown for nearly 14 hours from Emirates’ main hub, Dubai, with some suggesting the incident may have happened during or shortly after take-off.

No passengers were reported injured or even evacuated from the plane, which landed safely.

Emirates also confirmed in a statement that the hole did not have “any impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft”, but it remains grounded at Brisbane airport.

