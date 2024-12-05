Watch the moment a herd of endangered desert sheep is airlifted from a Texas mountain to a new home.

The desert bighorn sheep were moved from the home where they were raised to their new range on Thursday (5 December) as part of a conservation effort by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Officials sedated the sheep and flew them by helicopter to a safe area, where they were then loaded onto trailers and taken to their new home.

The herd will now have a new home at the Franklin Mountains State Park, just north of El Paso.