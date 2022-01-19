Sajid Javid has confirmed that England’s plan B Covid restrictions will be scrapped, suggesting that the British people should be “proud” of the progress made in recent months.

The health secretary led a press conference at No 10 on Wednesday evening, hours after Boris Johnson had informed MPs of the decision in the House of Commons.

“Thanks to the progress that we’ve all made, we will be lifting plan B measures and returning to our original plan A. This is a moment that we can all be proud of,” Mr Javid said.

