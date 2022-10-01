Striking rail unions accused of ‘huge own goal’ as they apologise for disruption

Union leaders have apologised for the disruption caused by mass walkouts this weekend as Network rail accused them of scoring a "huge own goal."

This weekend will see members of four trade unions strike for 24 hours, leading to the worst rail disruption seen in the UK so far this year.

"We don't want to inconvenience the public and we're really sorry that that's happening but the government has brought this dispute on," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told BBC from the picket line.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.