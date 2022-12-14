At least four people have died after a small boat carrying migrants across the English Channel failed amid freezing conditions.

Footage shows a lifeboat pulling into a port on the Kent coast as a multi-agency rescue mission continued in the frosty waters.

More than 40 migrants have been rescued by crews on Wednesday, 14 December, after the alarm was raised at 3:40am.

English and French crews were working together, with the Royal Navy and French Navy among the agencies involved.

