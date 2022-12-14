Tracker shows cluster of vessels in English Channel during migrant rescue operation

An online tracker shows French and English vessels in the English Channel off the coast of Dover during a migrant rescue operation.

At least three people have died after the small boat failed amid freezing conditions, according to a government source.

English authorities were first alerted to the incident at around 3:40am on Wednesday morning, 14 December.

More than 43 migrants have been rescued from the boat as emergency crews continue to work to save those who were aboard.

