Man scales BBC to destroy Eric Gill statue with hammer

A man has been spotted using a hammer to attack a statue on the outside of the BBC’s Broadcasting House in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.15pm on Wednesday to Broadcasting House in Portland Street, Westminster where a man had used a ladder to reach the 10ft tall figures above the front entrance.

Shards of the statue and dust were falling from the BBC building as the man hammered away at it.

He had written the words “Time to go was 1989” and “noose all paedos”.

