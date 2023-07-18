Wildfires grip Turkey as extreme heat sweeps across Europe

Wildfires have broken out in Turkey, prompting the evacuation of residential neighbourhoods affected by the blazes.

Temperatures in parts of the country were predicted to hit at least 39C on Tuesday (18 July) according to Turkey’s Meteorological Service.

Footage posted to Twitter by Turkish officials shows blazes in Canakkale, Hatay, and Tekirdag between Saturday and Monday; nineteen wildfires broke out across Turkey on Sunday according to local media.

Two neighbourhoods in Tekirdag’s Malkara district were evacuated.

Extreme heat, driven by climate crisis, is breaking records worldwide as both the US and China saw the mercury crossing 50C on Sunday.

Soaring temperatures in Europe have been predicted to likely last until August.