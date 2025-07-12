Euros 2025- Wiegman Says Lionesses 'Focused' Amid Wales Rivalry

England manager Sarina Wiegman says the Lionesses remain "focused" ahead of their crucial Euro 2025 group stage clash with Wales, despite the historic rivalry between the two nations.

“I’ve learned a bit about the history and the rivalry,” Wiegman said. “ But we are focused on what we have to do and how we want to play and find a way to win.”

England face Wales in St. Gallen on Sunday in both teams' final Group D match. In the group’s other fixture, the Netherlands take on France. All four teams remain in contention for a spot in the quarter-finals.