Expert shares key red flags to look for in fake DVLA emails

An expert on scams has shared key red flags to look out for to indicate a fake Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) email.

Nick Stapleton told BBC Morning Live on Monday (9 June) that scammers sending the phishing emails are “trying to get you into an emotionally hot state” to “make you act irrationally”.

He advised people to look out for two key phrases which indicate a fraudulent email: “The enforcement threshold is 72 hours from notice” and “Do not delay, resolve this today.”

Stapleton said this “threatening” language reminds him of letters sent by the bailiffs, rather than the DVLA.