Dublin hostel explosion: Emergency services on scene after man dies in blast

Emergency services were called to the scene of an explosion at a hostel in Dublin city centre on Thursday night (18 January).

Gardai (Irish police) confirmed that a man died in the blast inside the Depaul homeless hostel.

There were no reports of other injuries and the explosion was confined to one room within the premises.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai were called to the scene on Little Britain Street, off Capel Street.

Residents were evacuated and a wide cordon was established around the building, with traffic diversions in place and a heavy garda presence around the scene.