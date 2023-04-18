Moment explosion in central Khartoum captured on live TV

Two explosions in central Khartoum, Sudan’s capital city, were captured live on TV on Tuesday 18 April.

According to TV channel Al-Arabiya, residents awoke to the sounds of gunfire.

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said the RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24-hour ceasefire to ensure civilians and the wounded can evacuate safely.

The general claimed that the military failed to “honour the ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas and endangering civilian lives”.

The conflict between the army and the paramilitary has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800.

