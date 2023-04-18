Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:41
Moment explosion in central Khartoum captured on live TV
Two explosions in central Khartoum, Sudan’s capital city, were captured live on TV on Tuesday 18 April.
According to TV channel Al-Arabiya, residents awoke to the sounds of gunfire.
Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said the RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24-hour ceasefire to ensure civilians and the wounded can evacuate safely.
The general claimed that the military failed to “honour the ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas and endangering civilian lives”.
The conflict between the army and the paramilitary has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:14
Watch: Cowboy builders boast about ripping off 82-year-old victim
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
00:26
Protester covers snooker table in orange powder
01:39
Newly-released video shows medics racing to save Jeremy Renner’s life
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
12:21
Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:11
‘No problem’ with Boehly visiting Chelsea dressing room, Lampard says
01:49
Arsenal players labelled ‘rude’ after appearing to ignore club mascot
01:00
Delighted Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of the season
00:53
Carlo Ancelotti speaks about possible Chelsea-Real Madrid tie
00:39
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
00:45
Sunak ‘excited’ for coronation concert ‘because Katy Perry is coming’
02:03
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie challenge banks over fossil fuel links
00:47
Dide: Unknown ‘Premier League footballer’ releases debut rap song
00:45
Paul O’Grady’s funeral details revealed
01:10
Camilla ‘hurt’ to be branded ‘villain’ by Harry, close friend claims
01:33
King’s coronation crown replica made with hundreds of Scrabble tiles
01:50
Environmentalist ‘honoured’ to write song for King’s coronation
00:23
‘Real-life Snoopy’ goes viral for resemblance to cartoon pooch
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09