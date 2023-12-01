Met Opera Opening Night disrupted by Extinction Rebellion activists

The Met Opera’s opening night was interrupted by Extinction Rebellion activists who forced the curtain to fall twice in New York.

Climate protesters charged into the opening night of Richard Wagner’s drama Tannhauser on Thursday 30 November.

A woman began shouting to the operagoers, who attempted to grab the woman and began shouting obscenities at her as she was escorted out.

During the opera a second member of XR launched a tirade from the theatre’s balcony, shouting: “Wake up! This is a climate crisis! There will be no opera on a dead planet!”