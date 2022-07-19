Extinction Rebellion protesters smash windows at News UK office

Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed windows and graffitied walls at News UK’s London office on Tuesday, 19 July.

In a statement, the group said they wanted to “highlight the failure of the (Rupert) Murdoch press to cover the heatwave and climate crisis.”

Protesters were filmed smashing windows at the building’s entrance, which is located on London Bridge, and putting up signs.

“Special care was taken to ensure no one was hurt when the windows were cracked”, Extinction Rebellion said.

Two days ago protesters from the group cracked windows at JP Morgan’s Canary Wharf offices.

