Moment fake ‘Elon Musk’ arrested for scamming elderly woman out of $250,000
This is the moment a man impersonating Elon Musk is arrested for scamming an elderly woman out of more than $250,000.
The 74-year-old victim befriended “Elon Musk”, real name Jeffrey Moynihan Jr, 56, on Facebook back in 2023.
They exchanged messages for several months, and the victim was encouraged to invest in Musk’s businesses. She was promised a $55 million return.
Financial records indicate the victim transferred $250,000 to bank accounts owned by Moynihan and his business, Jeff’s Painting and Pressure Washing, LLC. The victim’s husband told investigators his wife gave "Elon Musk" approximately $600,000.
Moynihan was arrested at his home in Bradenton on 19 November.
A police spokesman said: “ The real Elon Musk was otherwise engaged with the most recent launch of SpaceX and is not under investigation by BPD. The investigation continues.”
