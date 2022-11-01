Driver saves family from burning house after taking wrong turn down road

A man saved the lives of four people after he took a wrong turn and accidentally drove down the road to find their house on fire.

Doorbell camera footage captures the moment Brendan Birt approaches the Iowa home, which is engulfed in flames.

He phoned 911 and started banging on windows before three children came flying through the door, followed by their older brother.

Their mother was in another state at the time dealing with a family emergency, while their father was also out working.

