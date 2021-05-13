A father has been charged with the manslaughter of his five-week-old baby, hours after he made a public appeal with his partner over their child’s “disappearance”. Caleb Michael Whisnand, 32, had informed the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office that the baby was missing on Monday night. Soon after a press conference on Wednesday, the baby’s body was discovered in the woods, with Mr Whisnand arrested later that day. Police have clarified that the baby’s mother, Angela Nicole Gardner, has not been charged in the case. According to Ms Gardner’s mother, she was about to leave Mr Whisnand.