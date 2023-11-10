Fed chair Jerome Powell swears at climate protesters for disrupting speech

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was caught on camera swearing after climate protesters disrupted his speech.

Mr Powell was speaking at a research conference at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund when activists took over the stage.

One could be heard shouting “By refusing to treat climate change you are putting us at risk. It’s an economic disaster.

Mr Powell replies: “Thank you, thank you very much.”

Security manage to move the protesters, as Mr Powell is then heard saying “just close the f****** door”.