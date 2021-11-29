Leaked video allegedly captures the moment a F35 stealth jet crashes into the sea after a failed take off from a British Naval ship.

The CCTV reportedly captures the 17 November incident in which a pilot ejected during "routine flying operations in the Mediterranean" onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth.

In the clip, the pilot ejects from the stealth plane before landing into the sea with a parachute seconds after taking off from the UK's flagship aircraft carrier.

The ship's security system is thought to have captured the HMS Queen Elizabeth losing one of its £100m warplanes for the first time.

