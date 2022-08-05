Black smoke billows from large fire involving 1,000 tires in Ranskill

Firefighters worked to extinguish a large blaze involving around 1,000 tires in Ranskill on the afternoon of Friday, 5 August.

Footage captured plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky as emergency service crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Officials confirmed that two people were being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service asked the public to stop gathering at the site, and urged locals to keep their doors and windows closed while the situation was ongoing.

