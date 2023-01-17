Nepal plane crash: Flight data and cockpit voice recorders recovered

Search teams have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from a Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January.

The passenger aircraft, carrying 72 people, plummeted into a gorge on a flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

At least 69 people died in the crash, with the remaining three missing people believed to be dead.

The cause of the incident - Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years - is being investigated.

Fifteen foreign nationals were on board the flight.

